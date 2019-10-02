D K Shivakumar’s judicial custody extended till October 15

A Delhi court has extended till October 15 the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, after the agency submitted that many more people are expected to be summoned and examined in the case.

Advertising

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar in his order extended Shivakumar’s custody considering the stage of the investigation. The court has also allowed the ED to continue with Shivakumar’s interrogation for two more days in judicial custody after the agency moved an application demanding the same.

Earlier, the ED, represented by Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan and special public prosecutors N K Matta and Nitesh Rana, asked the court’s permission to interrogate Shivakumar in judicial custody, stating that when the Congress leader was in their custody, he had to be taken to the hospital due to his ill health. The ED told the court that the purpose of their custody could not be fulfilled as the material collected during investigation and the statement recorded could not be presented to the accused.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishanan, who represented Shivakumar, told the court, “We do not have issue with the remand. As far as application for further investigation is concerned, we are open to any investigation. However, in terms of the jail manual, he (Shivakumar) has to be questioned in presence of the jail superintendent. Only the Investigating Officer in the case may interrogate him and not the entire team from the ED.”

Advertising

Shivakumar’s counsel also submitted that the time and date of the interrogation must not coincide with the time granted for meeting with the family members and counsel, as per the jail manual.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed that Shivakumar’s interrogation be conducted on October 4 and 5, between 10 am to 4 pm. It also directed the jail superintendent to allow Saurabh Mehta and Ravish Bhardwaj, assistant directors of ED, and Diwakar Sharma, the Assistant Enforcement Officer, to visit the central jail to interrogate Shivakumar.