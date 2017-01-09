Czech Republic embassy opens visa centre in Ahmedabad

The embassy of Czech Republic Monday opened its visa application centre here with an aim to make its facilities more accessible to people from the region. The centre was inaugurated by Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Milan Hovorka. With this, the applicants from Ahmedabad seeking a visa for the country will not have to travel to Mumbai or New Delhi for the same, a press release in Ahmedabad said.

“Yet again, we continue to expand our footprints in the seventh major city in India, where people can submit their Schengen visa applications for travel to the Czech Republic by going to the visa centre of VFS Global (which will manage the centre),” Hovorka said.

“I will continue this journey of building convenient ways to ensure seamless travel to Czechia. Our endeavour sees no limit as we will announce the opening of additional Czech visa applications centres soon,” he said.