Cyclonic storm hits Arunachal Pradesh, massive damage to buildings

A cyclonic storm accompanied by heavy rain lashed Deomali in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh causing massive damages to several dwellings and uprooting many trees. The cyclone yesterday also snapped power supply lines and it may take some time to restore electricity, official reports said today. Several roads in and around Deomali have been blocked by the uprooted trees and the local administration and police have swung into action to clear the roads.

Many trees have been uprooted along the the road between Naharkatia in Assam and Khonsa, the report said adding the Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar has badly damaged by the storm. Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang, who is the local MLA, while assuring help has instructed the additional deputy commissioner to assess the damage caused by the storm. He has also asked the power department, forest department, panchayati raj leaders and all stake holders to join hands to restore normalcy.

