What is cyclone Ockhi?

Issuing an “orange” alert, the India Meteorological Department announced the arrival of the first typical storm of the season, cyclone Ockhi over the districts in South Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. The name Ockhi is coined by Bangladesh. According to Hurricane Research Division, tropical cyclones are named to provide ease of communication between forecasters and the general public regarding forecasts, watches, and warnings.

How did cyclone Ockha form?

The deep depression in the south of Kanyakumari and west of Sri Lanka, intensified and resulted into a cyclonic storm. According to Skymet, the cyclone moving at a speed of 38 kmph, is centered at Latitude 7.5°N and Longitude 77.5°E, around 55 km south of Kanyakumari, 120 km southwest of Thiruvananthapuram, 480 km east-­southeast of Minicoy and 340 km west-­northwest of Galle in Sri Lanka and is moving towards Lakshadweep island.

How will this impact Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep?

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning over south Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours. High speed winds gusting to 85 kmph are also expected over the next two days in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Lakshadweep, meanwhile, has been kept on a high alert with wind speeds reaching upto 100 kmph, starting from tonight.

Heavy rains have already lashed parts of Kerala and people have been advised to stay indoors. Many educational institutions in the state were shut down owing to bad weather conditions. The IMD report has also added that power and communication lines may break down in south Kerala and Lakshadweep. South Kerala’s Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram districts as well as adjoining districts of south Tamil Nadu such as Kanyakumari, Tutukudi and Tirunelveli are put on high alert.

Fishermen have been advised not to go out into the sea along south Tamil Nadu coast for the next 24 hours and along the south Kerala coast for the next 48 hours.

