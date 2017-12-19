Cyclone Ockhi: ‘Sea has shown its might, now we are very scared’

The statue of Jesus in Vizhinjam. (Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma) The statue of Jesus in Vizhinjam. (Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Two weeks after Cyclone Ockhi ripped through the Arabian sea sending massive swell waves lashing at the coast and leaving dozens of fishermen dead, a deep sense of fear and anxiety have gripped Kerala’s coastal villages. Even the 2004 tsunami did not wreak the kind of havoc that Ockhi has cast upon these fishing villages.

“Kadal aanu njangade jeevitham. (The sea is our life). But the sea showed its might. Now, we are very scared,” said Juliet, the wife of a fisherman who survived the cyclone and came back home four days later.

“After he got home, he couldn’t sleep for two days. He was crying all the time,” she added, talking about her husband.

Last Sunday, Juliet, and her friend Lily, were sitting in the sand beside the church graveyard in Poonthura staring at a large poster of photographs of those missing at sea. Men of all ages, from those in their 60s to young boys who had just started fishing in their late teens found places on the poster.

Nearly two dozen fishermen, who went out to sea on November 29 in small fibre boats (known as vallam in Malayalam) from Poonthura are yet to return home, almost all of them believed to have succumbed to the icy waters of the Arabian Sea. All over villages of Poonthura, Vizhinjam and Adimalathura near Thiruvananthapuram, posters and placards of the fishermen, who are missing, and those who died are prominently displayed at street corners and in front of local churches. Close to 90 percent of the fishermen in these villages belong to the Latin Catholic Christian community and the church forms an integral part of their lives. Even the protests and agitations against the state government in these villages were spearheaded and coordinated by the local parishes.

That the fishermen have never seen the sea like this is a common narrative heard in these villages. Tales of seeing their loved ones swept aside by giant waves and drowning in front of their eyes were being retold again and again.

“Lawrence, who was rescued, was saying that after their boat overturned, he saw his friend Sabu Antony swimming beside him and trying to stay afloat. But after a few minutes, when he looked sideways, Sabu had gone down,” said Juliet, her voice quivering.

“For some reason, my husband’s boat did not overturn. If it had, he wouldn’t be alive today,” she added.

For Juliet and thousands of women at home, sending their husbands, sons and fathers to sea has become a risky proposition after Cyclone Ockhi. Their boats aren’t tagged with GPS nor do they have satellite phones or any mode of communication. The nights, when they are out at sea, are mostly spent in dread and anxiety, they say.

With fishing seen as an activity passed down from generation to generation, a large section of the men usually drop out from school when they are physically fit to go to sea. With financial and educational constraints, dependence on fishing has strengthened in the coastal villages.

“My husband was asking the other day whether he should look for a job as a security guard (smiles). But tell me, how do we raise our children with the meagre salary of a security guard? Costs of essential items have gone up. A coconut costs Rs 25 today,” said Juliet, who was employed as a nurse at a private hospital.

‘The dead are gone, what do we do?’

For more than ten days, hundreds of small boats in Vizhinjam stayed docked to the coast with fishermen choosing to stay at home in protest of the ‘late warning’ of the cyclone and the ‘lackadaisical’ rescue efforts. With bodies being retrieved from the sea on a day-to-day basis, the community spent its days grieving and mourning the dead.

On a recent afternoon, Raju Anthonese spoke of how the patience is wearing thin within the community. “We have not been going out for several days now. The dead are gone, but what do we do? Families don’t have anything to eat,” he said.

‘Pothichor’ (rice and curry wrapped in packets) were being supplied by the church and private individuals to those in essential need of food, but that livelihoods have been brought to a temporary halt is spreading unease in the village. The grief of having lost loved ones and the inability to go out to sea without adequate reparations by the government is too much to handle for men like Raju.

To the question of whether he lost someone he knew in the cyclone, Raju, with a sad smile, replied, “Whoever we see on the road is our friend. He may be someone I know. Benjamin was my classmate in school. Victor, who died, used to sometimes go with me in the sea.”

Raju, who has a girl and a boy studying in school, was supposed to go that day when the cyclone struck, but a leg injury prevented him. He says destiny saved his life, but that a sense of fear has entered him. “I am a little afraid of the sea now,” he said.

A dark Christmas ahead

The family of Lordhon Alphons in Adimalathura village is not looking ahead to Christmas like past years. They understand the celebrations will be muted this year, with tragedy of the cyclone having befallen theirs and several other families.

Last Saturday, Lordhon buried his elder brother, who died at sea, at the local church cemetery. Almost two weeks after he went missing, rescue and relief boats had come upon the body of Antony, twisting and turning in the sea, decomposed beyond physical identification. It took the technicians at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram using his son’s DNA to identify Antony’s body.

“It was completely disfigured. There was no way of knowing it’s him,” said Lordhon’s wife Jacinda, who stay in a separate house on the coast.

Jacinda says their days are passing by with great difficulty, with earnings down to a bare minimum, expenses shooting through the roof and loans to pay.

“We don’t have savings or deposits. If they earn even Rs 2000 in a week depending on the catch, it’s a relief. Do you know two Ayila (mackerel) fishes cost Rs 200? How do we survive?” she continued.

The wait for any kind of assistance from the state government continues in Adimalathura, as across other villages. As families of the dead mourn their loved ones unsure of the road ahead, those living say circumstances are tough to survive. Lordhon is a bit relieved however that unlike him, his two sons have chosen alternate career paths. While one is studying to be in the field of hotel management, the younger boy wants to learn chartered accountancy. With fishing becoming a seasonal-affair with low earnings and little or no assistance from the government, Lordhon’s hopes are resting on his sons.

