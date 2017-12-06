Cyclone Ockhi: Rs 20-30 lakh damage in Goa, 12 beaches affected

A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea. (Soure: Reuters) A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea. (Soure: Reuters)

The Goa government pegged the total damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi at this stage between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakh with Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte saying that at least 12 beaches were believed to be directly affected by the rising water levels as the cyclone passed the rough seas on its way to Maharashtra. “Roughly about six areas in Salcete (a coastal sub district) Varca, Cavellossim, Utorda, Benaulim, Betalbatim and Sernabatim and in North Goa, Arambol, Mandrem, Morjim, Keri, Candolim, Anjuna have been affected,” Khaunte said.

Meanwhile, the shack owners continued a parallel assessment of their losses as the second consecutive night also saw increased water levels with tourism being majorly affected. The Opposition also raised the demand of compensation package with Shantaram Naik, state president of Goa PCC, asking that shack owners be compensated fully as they were not sufficiently warned.

The government has sought details from shack owners about their losses and given them a two-day deadline to submit the same.

