Cyclone Ockhi: Rahul Gandhi salutes bravery of people of Lakshadweep

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday praised the people of Lakshadweep for rescuing fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi and asked the government to announce a relief package for the victims. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said his party was with the victims of the cyclone. “A salute to bravery shown by the people of Lakshadweep who helped save many fishermen during #CycloneOckhi. We stand with all the victims of this tragedy. The Government must announce relief packages for those affected by the storm immediately,” he tweeted.

The Coast Guard rescued 114 fishermen from Kerala, stranded at sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, while merchant vessels and trawlers have saved 36 off the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep islands.

