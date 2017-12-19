Cyclone Ockhi: Govt of India with you, PM Modi tells affected people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi at a high-level meeting in Lakshadweep. (Source: PMO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi at a high-level meeting in Lakshadweep. (Source: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the post-Ockhi situation, during which Tamil Nadu sought a Rs 9,300-crore package, including Rs 4,047 crore for the

districts hit by the Northeast Monsoon.

Modi, who visited Lakshadweep earlier in the day to review the situation after Ockhi hit the Union Territory, also met families of fishermen and representatives of the farmers’ community, who were badly affected by the cyclone which hit the state shores on November 29-30.

“The Government of India is with you in every way, our rescue efforts will never fall short & we will help you in every way, I am here to assure you about this. We pray that all those missing, can return home before Christmas,” said PM Modi.

As many as 25 fishermen representatives from eight coastal villages of Kanyakumari district, including Thoothoor, Neerodi, Marthandam Thurai, Poothurai, Chinnathurai and Raviputhanthurai took part in the discussions at the government guest house here.

Modi also met Catholic priests, who were also present during the over 90 minute-long meeting with Palanisamy, his deputy O Panneerselvam among others. The prime minister was also shown pictures of the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Modi, who reached the island this morning, was received by top officials of the Lakshadweep administration and public representatives, including Lakshadweep MP Muhammed Faizal.

“PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation arising due to #CycloneOckhi at a high-level meeting in Lakshadweep,” a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep were severely affected by the cyclone late last month and early this month.

A PMO statement had yesterday said the Centre released the second installment from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu to supplement the efforts of these states in dealing with the situation.

“During financial year 2017-18, the amounts of the central share of the SDRF to the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were Rs 153 crore and Rs 561 crore respectively,” it had said.

(With PTI inputs)

