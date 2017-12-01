Cyclone Ockhi: Photos, videos of damage by cyclonic storm in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Ockhi alert at Kerala coast (Express photo) Cyclone Ockhi alert at Kerala coast (Express photo)

At least eight people were killed and hundreds went missing after a depression south of Kanyakumari intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Ockhi’ and caused heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Multiple districts in the two states were hit by strong winds and torrential rain bringing life to a standstill. In many places, strong winds also caused trees to be uprooted damaging houses and vehicles. Power lines were also disrupted in many places. Of the eight dead, two were killed due to electrocution.

Though IMD regional director S Sudevan said on Thursday the formation was moving towards Lakshadweep Islands and there was no need to panic, he added that Ockhi was also likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Also Read: Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates

Five Navy ships have been deployed from Kochi and two ships are on standby in Lakshadweep. Two Indian Coast Guard ships have also been deployed from Kochi and Tuticorin. Helicopter has been put on standby with divers, reported news agency ANI. P8I aircraft, Navy Dornier and Coast Guard Dornier also airborne for search and rescue. What is Cyclone Ockhi?

Schools in Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Theni, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur will also remain closed on Friday, ANI reported. Fishermen in the southern part of these states have also been advised not to venture into sea for 24 hours.

