Cyclone Ockhi past Lakshadweep, landfall likely in Maharashtra, Gujarat in 2 days

Cyclone Ockhi live updates: Relief materials off loaded by Indian Navy for Minicoy, Lakshadweep. (source: Twitter) Cyclone Ockhi live updates: Relief materials off loaded by Indian Navy for Minicoy, Lakshadweep. (source: Twitter)

Cyclone Ockhi, which has displaced hundreds of people in Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the past four days, is progressing north and is expected to make landfall in Maharashtra and south Gujarat by Tuesday.

The coastal areas of Sindhudurgh, Ratnagiri, Thane, Mumbai and a few locations in north Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy clouds and rainfall in the next two to three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its cyclone warning on Sunday forecast squally winds of speed ranging 50-60 km/hr.

“The cyclone has crossed Lakshadweep, the model indications show it inching eastwards towards north Maharashtra and south Gujarat in the next 48 hours,” said D S Pai, head of climate prediction at the IMD’s climate research division. Fishermen in both the states have been warned against going into the sea.

After the cyclone crosses over Lakshadweep and enters the sea again, it will gain momentum even as it curves over to the Maharashtra-Gujarat coast. “However, it will weaken and remain as wind carrying dry air, bringing light rain along the coast. Cyclone Ockhi is expected to weaken into a depression by the time it makes landfall on December 6,” Pai said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday tweeted that 28 more boats carrying 321 fishermen had docked along the shores of Ratnagiri. “23 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Kerala & 2 from Karnataka. They are now docked at Mirya Bunder, Ratnagiri. All are safe now and officials are looking after them with utmost care,” the CMO tweet said.

Earlier on Saturday, 68 boats, mostly from Kerala, carrying nearly 952 fishermen, had reached Sindhudurg after they went missing following intensification of the cyclone on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App