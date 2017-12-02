Cyclone Ockhi: Over 500 stranded fishermen rescued; IMD says ‘very severe’ storm to intensify further

A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala.(Reuters photo) A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of tides on the shores of the Arabian Sea, after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala.(Reuters photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that as many as 531 fishermen, stranded in the stormy waters off the Kerala and the Lakshadweep coasts due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued. So far 393 people from Kerala and 138 fishermen from the Lakshadweep islands have been rescued, said the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala state government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of those who died in the storm. Vijayan said the compensation would be in addition to the financial assistance of Rs four lakh being given by the fisheries department, according to a PTI report.

Assistance will also be provided to those who had lost their boat and equipment, CM Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Cyclone has intensified from ‘severe’ category to a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm and the system is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours.

Police vigil in the beach during Ockhi cyclone alert in Kozhikode on Saturday. PTI Photo Police vigil in the beach during Ockhi cyclone alert in Kozhikode on Saturday. PTI Photo

Over the past two days, at least 12 people have lost their lives while hundreds of others have been affected by the cyclonic storm that caused heavy rains to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, said it will soon seek central funds for the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi with Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts being the worst hit districts of the state.

CM K Palaniswami has also announced a sum of Rs 25 crore for expediting relief and restoration work in Kanyakumari district and asked various departments to coordinate on a war-footing and restore normalcy.

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, meanwhile, continued search for more missing fishermen using ships, dornier aircraft and helicopters in the “rough sea” off Kerala and Lakshadweep. According to a defence spokesperson, “While INS Nireekshak, INS Jamuna and INS Sagardhwani are continuing search and rescue operations in their designated areas along the coast off Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, two ships INS Shardul and INS Sharda are heading towards Lakshadweep.” About eight boats from Kerala with 36 people on board are reported to be adrift at sea off Kalpeni island, he said.

“The sea is very rough.. Naval ships moved as soon as we received intimation,” the spokesperson added.

Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) ADG K Natarajan met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and briefed him about the prevailing situation. Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) ADG K Natarajan met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and briefed him about the prevailing situation.

During the day, Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) ADG K Natarajan met Kerala CM Vijayan and briefed him on the Cyclone and the measures taken by the Indian Coast Guard in Kerala Coast.

A Met department report issued today, said that the cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move west- northwestwards across Lakshadweep islands during the next 24 hours and then recurve northeastwards during the subsequent 48 hours.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to further move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days. It said that the well marked low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining strait of Malacca lies over north Sumatra coast and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala.(Reuters Photo) Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala.(Reuters Photo)

“It is very likely to become a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 36 hours. It is also very likely to intensify further and move towards north Tamil Nadu south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 3-4 days,” the IMD added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and assured to immediately give the required assistance. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the neighbouring state Karnataka also assured assistance to all those affected by the Cyclone.

In Sri Lanka too, at least 13 people have been killed and affected more than 77,000 people following heavy rains due to the Cyclone that has wreaked havoc in southern India.

With PTI Inputs

