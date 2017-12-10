Cyclone Ockhi: Many still missing, Kerala urges forces to search for 10 days

Cyclone Ockhi alert at Kerala coast. Coast guard and police put restrictions on Trivandrum coast. (Express photo/File) Cyclone Ockhi alert at Kerala coast. Coast guard and police put restrictions on Trivandrum coast. (Express photo/File)

WITH RESENTMENT brewing in Kerala’s coastal villages over government forces allegedly not venturing out far enough into the sea to rescue missing fishermen and retrieve bodies in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi, the Kerala government on Saturday urged the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to continue their search operations for the next 10 days.

In a letter to the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, state Chief Secretary K M Abraham said that the forces should continue rescue efforts for the next 10 days. After that, the letter stated, the need to extend the operations further will be reviewed.

Stating that the Latin Catholic Church, to which the fishermen belonged, is not satisfied with the rescue operations, Diocese spokesperson Youjin Pereira on Saturday said, “Bodies are still floating in mid-sea. Government forces are searching only up to 30 nautical miles in the sea, while fishermen have gone beyond that… We have a feeling that the fishermen didn’t get (cyclone) warning at the right time. However, now we are focusing on consoling families.’’

The state government has urged the Navy and the Coast Guard to mobilise ships and said that fishermen should be taken mid-sea for search operations in both ships and boats.

With nearly 200 fishermen still reported missing, the Latin Catholic Church has threatened to take a protest rally to the state secretariat.

On Saturday, hundreds of fishermen from Pozhiyoor village blocked the national highway at Neyyattinkara, demanding that the search mission be intensified.

Pereira said the fishermen will march to Raj Bhavan on Monday with their demand for “effective” search operations.

The Navy in Kochi said their ships and aircraft have searched 3.25 lakh square miles since the cyclone hit the Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. The Navy said 23 ships and eight aircraft are engaged in the rescue operations, which continued for the ninth day Saturday.

Rs 1,843 cr aid sought

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has sought a central assistance of Rs 1,843 crore. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and apprised them of the situation in the state. Vijayan said both the ministers had responded positively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App