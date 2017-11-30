Top Stories
  • Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: MeT issues warning for Kerala, Kanyakumari and Lakshadweep

Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: MeT issues warning for Kerala, Kanyakumari and Lakshadweep

Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: The cyclonic storm is moving west-northwestwards towards Lakshwadeep Islands and in the next 24 hours it is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2017 4:41 pm
Cyclone ockhi, kerala, lakshwadeep islands, weather forecast Cyclone Ockhi live updates: Satellite Image of the cyclone. (Source IMD)
Related News

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cyclone warning for South Kerala, and adjoining districts of south Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep Islands. A depression south of Kanyakumari intensified resulting into a cyclonic storm.

As per the latest satellite images released by the IMD, the cyclonic storm Ockhi is moving west-northwestwards towards Lakshwadeep Islands and in the next 24 hours it is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Fishermen along and off Lakshadweep Islands, South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala are advised not to venture into the sea during the next 48 hours.

Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates:

4.35 pm: Long-distance trains like Jayanthi Janatha and Island Express have been rescheduled, some passenger trains between Kanyakumari and Trivandrum have been cancelled for today.

4.30 pm: The southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall as Cyclone Ockhi, which originated near the Sri Lankan coast, rattled through the Arabian Sea towards Lakshwadeep islands.

4.25 pm: Heavy rains in Trivandrum, Kollam, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, schools have been shut due to Cyclone Ockhi.

4.15 pm: MeT Chennai Director S Balachandran issues cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu, reports ANI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 30: Latest News