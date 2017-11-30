Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: MeT issues warning for Kerala, Kanyakumari and Lakshadweep

Cyclone Ockhi live updates: Satellite Image of the cyclone. (Source IMD) Cyclone Ockhi live updates: Satellite Image of the cyclone. (Source IMD)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cyclone warning for South Kerala, and adjoining districts of south Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep Islands. A depression south of Kanyakumari intensified resulting into a cyclonic storm.

As per the latest satellite images released by the IMD, the cyclonic storm Ockhi is moving west-northwestwards towards Lakshwadeep Islands and in the next 24 hours it is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Fishermen along and off Lakshadweep Islands, South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala are advised not to venture into the sea during the next 48 hours.

4.35 pm: Long-distance trains like Jayanthi Janatha and Island Express have been rescheduled, some passenger trains between Kanyakumari and Trivandrum have been cancelled for today.

4.30 pm: The southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall as Cyclone Ockhi, which originated near the Sri Lankan coast, rattled through the Arabian Sea towards Lakshwadeep islands.

4.25 pm: Heavy rains in Trivandrum, Kollam, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, schools have been shut due to Cyclone Ockhi.

4.15 pm: MeT Chennai Director S Balachandran issues cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu, reports ANI.

Yesterday’s depression has now intensified into deep depression & by 8.30 am today it has formed cyclone because of which for coming 24 hrs both TN & Puducherry to receive moderate rainfall. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar will receive heavy rainfall: MET Director, Chennai pic.twitter.com/YeuqCsxSdA — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

