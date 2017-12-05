Cyclone Ockhi LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai receives light showers, schools shut in four Mahrashtra districts

Two men hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain as they stand next to a fishing boat on the Arabian Sea coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala state, India, Friday, Dec.1, 2017. Dozens of fishermen were rescued Friday from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo) Two men hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain as they stand next to a fishing boat on the Arabian Sea coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala state, India, Friday, Dec.1, 2017. Dozens of fishermen were rescued Friday from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo)

As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in four districts. Though Cyclone Ockhi, which was expected to make landfall in Maharashtra, has now moved away from state’s coast, parts of the state are expected to receive light to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department recorded 14mm rain in Colaba and 11.2 mm in Santacruz till 5.30 am. An IMD forecast at 3.30 am said Cyclone Ockhi is 360km away from Mumbai, moving north-northeastwards and is weakening gradually.

Cyclone Ockhi is now expected to make a landfall in the Gulf of Khambhat and Surat on December 6.

Cyclone Ockhi live updates:

9.10 am: IMD will release their next update on Cyclone Ockhi after 11.30 am.

9.00 am: Schools and colleges in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts are shut for the day as a precautionary measure.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App