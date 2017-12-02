Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Death toll rises to 12, cyclone to intensify further in Lakshadweep

Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Two men hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain as they stand next to a fishing boat on the Arabian Sea coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (AP Photo) Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Two men hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain as they stand next to a fishing boat on the Arabian Sea coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (AP Photo)

Cyclone Ockhi has claimed at least 12 lives so far even as it intensified into a ‘severe’ cyclone on Friday, causing heavy rains in the coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned that “high waves” towering 3-4.9m would be seen 10 km off Kerala’s coast from 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm today. Over 200 fishermen from Kerala, who were left stranded in the sea because of inclement weather conditions, were brought safely to the shore by yesterday night. READ MORE

With the Kerala government issuing an alert for all coastal districts, IMD director general K J Ramesh told The Indian Express that the worst impact of the cyclone is likely to be over by today evening.

According to a joint bulletin issued by IMD and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) released yesterday, the severe cyclonic storm, centred over Lakshadweep, is likely to further intensify in the next 12 hours. At least 10 locations on the islands would witness high waves ranging from 4.8-7.4m in the next 24 hours, along with “heavy to very heavy rainfall”, said the bulletin.

Various units of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy have been engaged in the relief work and have been working strenuously to bring out the stranded people.

8 15 am: The very severe cyclone Ockhi continued to maintain its strength over Lakshadweep. The system may intensity further and move across the Islands. Thereafter, it may recurve northeastwards, reports Skymet.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashed Tirunelveli. Traffic halted on the Karupanthurai – Melapalyam link road as the low-lying bridge was submerged in Thamirabarani river (01.12.2017) #CycloneOckhipic.twitter.com/OiLSbWNErZ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2017

