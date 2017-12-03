Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: Intensity likely to weaken in next 48 hours

Cyclone Okhi is making a recurve towards Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, the forecast says that the intensity of the cyclone will be much lesser on hitting the coast. (Photo: Regional Specialized Meteorological Center) Cyclone Okhi is making a recurve towards Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, the forecast says that the intensity of the cyclone will be much lesser on hitting the coast. (Photo: Regional Specialized Meteorological Center)

Cyclone Ockhi, after causing significant damage in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, is likely to weaken in the next couple of days, sources at the Regional Specialized Meteorological Center told Indianexpress.com. An IMD forecast said the scale of Cylone Ockhi has been reduced from ‘very severe’ to ‘severe’ for Monday. The cyclone is reportedly on a north-western course, drifting towards the Indian coastlines of Maharashtra and Gujarat at a speed of fourteen kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to nine in Kerala last night. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the central government to declare cyclone Ockhi as a ‘national calamity’.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

10: 10 am: Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along & off South Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from the night of December 4 for subsequent 48 hours.

10: 00 am: Fishermen around Lakshadweep Islands are advised not to venture into the sea during next 24 hours.

9: 50 am: The cyclone is drifting towards South Eastern Arabian Sea at 14 Kmph. Expected to recurve and head towards Gujarat and Maharashtra.

9: 46 am: Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Gujarat on December 5.

9:44 am: The intensity of the cyclone is likely to weaken on Monday and subsequently on Tuesday.

9:40 am: “Cyclone Ockhi is very likely to move north-northwestwards during next 1 hours and then recurve northeastwards during the subsequent 48 hours and weaken gradually,” read the RSMC press release.

8:30 am: Rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Lakshadweep Islands during next 12 hours.

05: 30 am: The cyclone which is scaled as ‘very severe’ presently, was reported to have maximum sustained surface wind speed reaching upto 180 kmph in the early hours of Sunday.

