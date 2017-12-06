Cyclone Ockhi live updates: Storm weakens into ‘depression’, may not hit Gujarat

Cyclone Ockhi live updates: As it passed the coast of Mumbai Tuesday, the city witnessed the highest December rainfall in 142 years (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Cyclone Ockhi live updates: As it passed the coast of Mumbai Tuesday, the city witnessed the highest December rainfall in 142 years (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Cyclone Ockhi, which was headed towards northern Maharashtra and Gujarat, gradually weakened into a “deep depression” on Tuesday night, limiting the possibility of making landfall in Gujarat. In anticipation of the storm, over 3,000 people had been evacuated from 29 coastal villages in Surat district. The deep depression is likely to bring light to moderate rain in many parts of the state over the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

As Ockhi passed the coast of Mumbai Tuesday, the city witnessed the highest December rainfall in 142 years — since December 12, 1967 — with Colaba receiving 70.4 mm rainfall and Santacruz receiving 36 mm in 24 hours.

The Indian Navy on Tuesday, meanwhile, rescued 185 fishermen stranded off the coast of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Severely dehydrated, they were moved to safety. Till 6.00 pm on Tuesday, 608 people have been rescued from sea, the defence ministry confirmed.

Follow LIVE updates on Cyclone Ockhi

9.00 am: Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing out to sea, as conditions are likely to remain rough for the next 18 hours.

8.45 am: The last bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday night stated that Cyclone Ockhi is likely to hit Gujarat only as a “depression”. Located 240 kilometres south-southwest of the state, it is likely to bring rain over the next three days. The cyclone has dissipated due to “unfavourable environmental conditions”, and due to the onset of winter, IMD added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd