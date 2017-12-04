Cyclone Ockhi likely to affect south Gujarat

Cyclone Ockhi: In Kerala, at least 96 fishermen are missing after they ignored weather warnings and ventured into the sea. (Source: Express photo). Cyclone Ockhi: In Kerala, at least 96 fishermen are missing after they ignored weather warnings and ventured into the sea. (Source: Express photo).

Cyclone Ockhi is likely to affect Gujarat’s Surat on December 5 as it is set make landfall. The IMD has issued an alert warning fishermen against venturing out in the sea. The state government has also issued directions to all concerned district magistrates, and NDRF teams have been deployed at critical locations.

“The very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi that lay centered over Eastcentral and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea, about 420 km West North West of Amini Divi, 880 km South-Southwest of Mumbai and 1090 km South-Southwest of Surat is very likely to move North-Northwestward during few hours and then recurve North Eastwards during the subsequent 48 hours and weaken gradually,” the IMD bulletin stated.

“Cyclone Ockhi is very likely to cross south Gujarat near Surat as a deep depression by midnight of December 5,2017. The Sea condition would be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea,” Pankaj Kumar, principal secretary (revenue department), tweeted.

The state government has also directed all concerned collectors to take precautionary measures and ensure people do not venture out into the sea. Also, NDRF teams have been deployed at critical places.

Places off south Gujarat coast are likely to experience strong winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph to 70 kmph, alerted the IMD department.

