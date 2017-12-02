Cyclone Ockhi: ICG rescues 79 stranded fishermen in Kerala

An Indian Coast Guard vessel, top, rescues fishermen in a fishing boat, bottom, that was stranded in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (AP photo) An Indian Coast Guard vessel, top, rescues fishermen in a fishing boat, bottom, that was stranded in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (AP photo)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has pressed 10 ships and four aircrafts for carrying out search and rescue operations in the cyclone Ockhi affected areas of Kerala. The maritime security agency rescued 79 stranded fishermen on Friday.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General, Western Sea Board, K Natarajan has apprised Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan on the operations.

ADG @IndiaCoastGuard appraising Kerala CM on the search and rescue ops during #CycloneOckhi. 79 rescued. ICG pressed since Friday.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/dYJ84Itgkk — Rashmi Rajput (@RashmiRajput123) December 2, 2017

Cyclone Ockhi, which originated from Comorin area on November 29, has moved towards the Lakshadweep islands in the last two days and has intensified into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with the wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph. The cyclone has wrecked havoc in South Kerala coast with severe damage to coastal area and had endangered lives of fishermen operating at sea.

On Friday, ICG headquarters in Kerala was informed that about 80 fishermen were stranded due to the storm.

“Immediately 10 ships and four aircrafts were pressed in and we were able to rescue all 79 fishermen. ICG ship Samar towed the stranded fishing boat Jai Matha along with the crew. Another ICG ship Sarathi was also pressed in,” Natarajan told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile ICG has issued advisories to all coastal states including Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra for adequate preparedness against the efforts of cyclone whose trajectory is likely to curve northwards from Kerala coast, the ICG said.

