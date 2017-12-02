Cyclone Ockhi: Coast Guard issues advisory on sea conditions

A relief worker places sand bags on the banks of a beach in wake of cyclone Ockhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI) A relief worker places sand bags on the banks of a beach in wake of cyclone Ockhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Fishermen, tourists and coastal population have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours as the sea conditions are likely to be non-conducive due to the effect of cyclone Ockhi.

A Coast Guard (CG) advisory here said the status of weather and sea conditions should be checked on television, radio, newspapers and smart phone applications before venturing out into the sea.

The merchant ships should also be alert and avoid the path of Cyclone Ockhi, it said. Various naval, coast guard ships and aircraft are patrolling the sea to render search and rescue services.

Merchant ships or fishing boats should also assist each other to save precious lives in time, the advisory said. Fishing boats should remain in groups and during distress all the crew should remain together, it said.

The type of distress, position, time, type of vessel/boat, vessel colour, name, number of crew and their medical condition, status of the machinery, condition of the distressed vessel should be relayed urgently and repeated at regular intervals.

Any distress to life at sea must be conveyed by using maximum possible means like radio telephony Channel 16, mobile phone and DAT (Distress Alert Transmitter) to the rescue units, the advisory said.

