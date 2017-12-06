Cyclone Ockhi heads to Gujarat, gives Mumbai heavy rain on way

Two men hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain as they stand next to a fishing boat on the Arabian Sea coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala state, India, Friday, Dec.1, 2017. Dozens of fishermen were rescued Friday from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo) Two men hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain as they stand next to a fishing boat on the Arabian Sea coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala state, India, Friday, Dec.1, 2017. Dozens of fishermen were rescued Friday from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo)

After wreaking havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, Cyclone Ockhi passed the Mumbai coast on Tuesday evening, giving the city its heaviest December rainfall in 142 years. The cyclonic storm, which had weakened into a deep depression by Tuesday evening, continued to head towards Surat in Gujarat, which goes to polls this weekend.

The Election Commission has asked the Gujarat government to make “effective arrangement for immediate relief and rehabilitation”. The commission has also asked the state Chief Electoral Officer to ensure “fool-proof arrangements” so that people cast their vote in the first phase of polling on December 9 without inconvenience. “The district election officers of Surat and Bharuch have been asked to prepare a contingency plan in case the two districts are hit with heavy rainfall. Some polling stations in waterlogged areas, if any, may be moved. The cyclone is decreasing in its intensity and we don’t see a need to change the poll dates,” said a senior EC official.

The India Meteorolgical Department’s latest forecast at 5.30 pm on Tuesday said the depression lay centred in east-central Arabian Sea, 240 km from Surat, causing high-speed winds and rain in several parts of south Gujarat.

About 35 of the 89 seats that go to polls in the first phase are in south Gujarat districts of Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad.

Ockhi’s advance also led to cancellation of several political rallies in the poll-bound state. BJP president Amit Shah had to cancel his meetings in Amreli and Bhavnagar, a party release said. BJP also called off rallies and press meets by Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Surat, a party leader said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also had to cancel rallies in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar.

Over 3,200 people were evacuated from 29 coastal villages in Surat on Tuesday.

Dharmapuri, Botad, Aravalli, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, Navsari and Rajkot districts received rainfall Tuesday and are likely to experience a wet spell over the next couple of days.

Pankaj Kumar, Principal Secretary of Gujarat Revenue Department, said the administration has deployed two NDRF teams in Surat. “A deep depression is building, but the good news is that the intensity of the cyclone is reducing as it heads towards Surat. The government has formed a crisis management group and Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF have been put on alert,” he added.

Schools and colleges in Surat have been asked to remain closed Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who flew down to Surat Tuesday, said, “We have given final touches to our preparations. All the government officials will remain on their toes for the entire night.”

Mumbai, meanwhile, received very heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, with the observatory at Colaba recording 70.4 mm rainfall and the one at Santacruz recording 36 mm rain in 24 hours.

“Tuesday’s rainfall broke the record of the all-time highest December rainfall of December 12, 1967, when the city received 31.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours. This is the highest December rainfall since 1875,” said Vishwambhar, senior scientist at IMD. “Mumbai does not receive rainfall in December. This time, the rain is due to the cyclone Ockhi,” he added.

The IMD has forecast light-to-moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the districts of Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra on Wednesday and Thursday. While isolated places in the districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are also likely to have the same weather on Wednesday, it may get dry there on Thursday.

The IMD also warned of minor damage in north Konkan districts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad.

“The cyclone is likely to dissipate in the sea by Wednesday or on Tuesday night before it reaches Surat. It is not likely to make a landfall,” said an IMD official.

