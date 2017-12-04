Cyclone Ockhi: Control room set up in Sindhudurg to help rescued Kerala, TN fishermen

Coast guard and police put restrictions on Trivandrum coast. Navy deploys ship to find missing fishermen . Express photo. Coast guard and police put restrictions on Trivandrum coast. Navy deploys ship to find missing fishermen . Express photo.

At Devgad port in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, a control room has been set up to help the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala whose boats are now anchored along the shore.

“Most of the boats are from Kanyakumari and Kerala. They have wireless connections and the fishermen got instructions from the boat owners to move to a safer port because of Cyclone Ockhi,” Vanita Patil, tehsildar of Devgad in Sindhudurg district, said.

“The men prefer to stay in their boats and we have been providing them food and water. We have even made alternative arrangements in case they do not want to stay in the boats,” Patil said.

A meeting was held on Sunday afternoon where they were told not to leave the port before December 6 as the sea is still rough,” Patil said.

The fishermen cannot converse in Hindi so Father George Kavukatt, director of Mother Teresa welfare centre in Sindhudurg district, has been speaking to them in Malayalam. “The fishermen are worried and there is a sense of gloom among them. But they are not complaining and are extremely composed,” Father George said. “ At least ten people have left by train for Kerala because they learnt that their relatives have died.”

