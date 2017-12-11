Cyclone Ockhi: 207 stranded fishermen return

The fishermen were spotted by the Navy at Kalpeni and Kavarathi islands during rescue operations. (AP Photo) The fishermen were spotted by the Navy at Kalpeni and Kavarathi islands during rescue operations. (AP Photo)

As many as 207 fishermen, who were stranded in Lakshadweep during cyclone Ockhi, reached Kochi on Sunday. These fishermen, 27 of them from Kerala, ventured into sea in trawler boats from Kochi and Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu days before the storm hit the Arabian Sea on November 30. The fishermen were spotted by the Navy at Kalpeni and Kavarathi islands during rescue operations.

On Sunday, the death toll due to the cyclone rose to 42 after two more bodies being fished out by the Coast Guard. The Navy said search operations have been extended to the Maldives after the fishermen claimed a few vessels were stranded there. Long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P81 searched over the Maldives.

