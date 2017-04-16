Cyclone Maarutha may trigger rains in Odisha

Image for representational purpose (Source: PTI/file) Image for representational purpose (Source: PTI/file)

Cyclonic Storm, Maarutha, lay centred over east central Bay of Bengal, about 735 km East-Southeast of Paradip, which may trigger rains or thundershowers at few places in Odisha. The cyclone is likely to move northeastwards and cross Myanmar coast near Sandway (Myanmar) around midnight today, according to MeT department.

Rains or thundershowers is likely to occur under its influence at one or two places over north Odisha districts during the next 24 hours, they said.

The MeT office has advised hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports.

Gusty surface wind from southerly direction with 35-40 kmph speed is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha Coast, it said.

Fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into sea.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now