Cyclist hit by truck, dead; violent protests by associates

A 55-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed after allegedly being hit by a truck in Loni area at Ghaziabad, triggering violent protests by his associates who damaged around a dozen vehicles and blocked the roads.

Ram Bhadur Maurya was returning to his home in Rajdhani enclave under Loni Kotwali area from his working place in Delhi last night when a speeding truck crushed him near Gadhi Katiyya village, leaving him dead on the spot, Superintendent of Police (rural area) Om Praksh Yadav said.

An FIR has been lodged by Sanjay, the son of Maurya, against the unidentified driver in the matter.

Enraged over Maurya’s death, his associates blocked Khazoori embankment road and burnt another truck besides damaging around two dozen vehicles, which were stuck in queue due to standstill traffic, the SP said.

A police team soon reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitated people, who remained adamant on not lifting the blockade but instead pelted stones on them, the SP said.

Meanwhile, the police also registered a case against of rioting and related offences against the people who damaged vehicles and blocked the traffic, the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now