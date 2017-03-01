Cycle distribution hits speed breaker in Vasundhara Raje’s home district

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The Vasundhara Raje government’s distribution of orange coloured cycles — which has already raised the hackles of the opposition due to its saffron colour — has now found itself on the wrong track in the Chief Minster’s home district of Jhalawar. To check the drop-out rate in schools, the Rajasthan government had started the distribution of cycles to girl students living within five km radius of the institution.

Though the cycles distributed earlier were black coloured, the new set of cycles are sporting an orange colour, much to the discomfort of the opposition which senses a saffron design.

The distribution has been halted in Jhalawar as they failed to match certain prescribed parameters.

“The bicycles to be delivered for the distribution differed in five to six conditions with the prescribed samples regarding accessories and colour of the bicycle. We have not yet started the distribution and have forwarded the matter to the committee on bicycle distribution,” said District Education Officer of Jhalawar, Surendra Singh Goad.

At least 7,400 bicycles are set to be given away among the girl students in Jhalawar.

On claims of poor standard paint and low quality of bicycles made by beneficiaries in other areas, Goad denied that they were sub-standard.

Around 2.95 lakh bicycles are proposed to be distributed across the state, according to education department officials.