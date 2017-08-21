Cyberabad massage parlour raids: 34 women from Thailand rescued after raids at spas

The police identified Dasari Sidhartha, 32, as the kingpin behind the human trafficking. (Representational Image) The police identified Dasari Sidhartha, 32, as the kingpin behind the human trafficking. (Representational Image)

At least 34 women from Thailand and 21 from Northeast states were rescued from spas and massage parlours which were running prostitution rackets in raids conducted by police in Cyberabad area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwa Prasad said, “Cyberabad Police has cracked down on spas and massage parlours which are trafficking women and running flesh trade in commercial and residential areas under the limits of Madhapur, Raidurgam and Gachibowli police stations.” The 12 places where raids were carried out were all in the prime IT area-Gachibowli and Madhapur, and some of them were located in posh commercial centres. “We found that these centres have been indulging in women trafficking by procuring girls from Thailand, Northeastern states and some local girls. They were virtually running brothel houses under the guise of massage or spa parlours,” an official said. Nine women from Hyderabad and one from Punjab were also rescued from the centres.

The police identified Dasari Sidhartha, 32, as the kingpin behind the human trafficking. He is the owner of Tripad Venus and Healing Services Pvt Ltd. Sidhartha allegedly procured teenage girls from Thailand through an agent based in Bangkok and another agent based in Mumbai. All the 12 spas were run by him. The Thai women were brought to Hyderabad under the guise of employment in massage centers on monthly payment. “Once the girls reached Hyderabad, the accused took possession of their passports and engaged them in spas and massage arlours run by him for flesh trade. His accomplices Sarfaraz Ali, Vinay, Ajay others have been assisting him in these illegal activities,” alleged an official.

“Siddhartha has a chain of spas, which include three in Madhapur area, four in Jubilee Hills area and one in Benguluru. He earns about 90 lakh per month. His business partners are Venkatareddy and Balasubramanyam and they are absconding,” the official said.

