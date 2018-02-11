Cyber security threat: Have enhanced security standards, increased level of education and training, says Lt Gen Soni

Lieutenant Colonel Amit Chamoli being awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General D R Soni at the Investiture Ceremony in AFMC, Pune on Saturday. Express Lieutenant Colonel Amit Chamoli being awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General D R Soni at the Investiture Ceremony in AFMC, Pune on Saturday. Express

The Indian Army has put in place enhanced security standards to fight the increasing threat of cyber menace, said Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General D R Soni at an event in Pune on Saturday. On the sidelines of an Investiture Ceremony held at the Dhanvantari Auditorium of the Armed Forces Medical College, Lt Gen Soni said being educated about cyber security threat was the key to fighting it.

Responding to a query on the Army’s policy on cyber security in the last few years, Lt Gen Soni said, “All of us use electronic gadgets like phones and computers. The whole unit, or large portions of these devices, are manufactured abroad… for example, in China. It is an economic reality. There are countries which are inimical to us. When we started with cyber security, we only looked at computers. These days we are looking at all devices — phones, gadgets, and even cameras. We don’t know what is going to a remote server, and that’s something we are worried about.”

“We have got enhanced systems, we follow military discipline in this regard. We don’t want people to know about me, my family, my accounts and above all my country and the country’s security. So, the punishments for the violations are also very strict. Earlier, because of lack of cyber education, we had a lot of problems. One of the most important ways of fighting cyber menace is education on the issue. So, we have not only enhanced our security standards, but have also increased the level of education and training in that direction,” he added.

On tri-services integration, Lt Gen Soni said, “We have taken long strides in jointmanship. There was a time when we did not talk to each other. Today, we do joint training, joint planning and joint exercise, and we know each others’ capabilities and what we need from each other. There is a very enhanced degree of jointmanship that we have reached, but it will always be an exercise in progress. The Air Marshals, Generals and Admirals have grown up together in the services, some of us are batchmates. So, undoubtedly, there is more communication.”

Asked about the evolution of the Armoured Corps, as seen by him, the senior-most officer of the Corps, he said, “The tank was introduced at the time of the first World War, mainly to tackle trenches and obstacles. Till the last decade, we were looking at tanks only in deserts, semi-deserts and plains. But now, we have sent tanks to snow-bound high-altitude areas…because the tank is a very versatile system. The officers and men of the Corps are also part of Rashtriya Rifles and are fighting asymmetric and non-conventional war. So, the Armoured Corps is a classic example of a flexible and adaptable arm.”

Speaking about the recent instances of espionage activities brought to light by agencies, the Army Commander said, “When asked ‘how was the fort brought down’, the answer is, ‘because someone from inside opened the door’… we have elaborate systems to prevent these attempts of spying.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App