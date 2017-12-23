Two held in Jharkhand for Rs 76-lakh bank heist

Over 20 months after hackers stole nearly Rs 76 lakh from more than 2,000 State Bank of Mysore accounts in Karnataka, a cyber crime team attached to state police CID have arrested two persons from Jamtara in Jharkhand in connection with the heist carried out using e-wallets.

Kimi Kumar Mandal, 28, and Suraj Mohali, 26, are alleged to be among key beneficiaries of the funds diverted from the bank accounts to e-wallets. “These two persons were in possession of the details of bank cards of victims and they had recharged mobile numbers belonging to themselves and others using the stolen money,” a cyber crime police official stated.

According to the officials, investigation has revealed that people from 10 villages in Jamtara were involved in the crime. “We are investigating how these people obtained details of the bank accounts to enable them to siphon off funds. Main suspects in the case, who obtained access to the accounts by stealing data, are still at large,’’ an official said.

In April 2016, as many as 2,022 accounts in branches of State Bank of Mysore across Karnataka were attacked by hackers who siphoned off as much as Rs 76 lakh in tiny tranches of Rs 49 each.

According to officials, investigation revealed that thieves involved in the heist diverted the funds they stole to over 16,000 e-wallets of six service providers that were created using 4,330 fake email identities and 12,150 SIM cards obtained with fake details.

The funds were then transferred from the e-wallets to 94 bank accounts from where cash was withdrawn before police could pick up cyber leads, they said. Investigators are of the view that the thieves somehow gained access to a part of a database of State Bank of Mysore customers and used the data to rob customers.

The primary e-wallet used for the crime was found to be Mobikwik. The crime was carried out over the first weekend of April when customers reported receiving constant SMS alerts of debits of Rs 49 from their accounts to e-wallets.

The money lost by the customers was compensated by the bank, said cyber crime cell officials.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App