Cyber crime an industry, may occur very often: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo)

Internet penetration and self-radicalisation have thrown a new challenge before law enforcement agencies and availability of radical content on the web may lead to drastic change in society and humanity, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Inaugurating the two-day Asia-Pacific regional conference of International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) on “Challenges to Policing in 2020”, Singh said cyber crime has become an industry globally and such offences may occur “very often” due to availability of resources in the wrong hands.

“I am afraid, cyber attack would occur very often. Tools already exist to mount cyber attacks and they will be improving over the next decade. We have already witnessed an increase in the number and severity of such attacks,” Singh said. He said many tools and techniques related to cyber crimes are being offered as services. Even novice criminals can afford such services with limited financial investment.

