Cyber Coordination Centre made operational: IT Mininstry

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with PP Chaudhary. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with PP Chaudhary. (PTI Photo)

The first phase of National Cyber Coordination Centre, set up to scan the country’s web traffic to detect cyber security threats, has been made operational now, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. NCCC scans internet traffic coming into the country to detect real-time cyber threat and alert various organisations as well as internet service providers for timely action.

The government has also made operational botnet and malware cleaning centre that will detect malicious software in devices of citizens and clean them. “The Government has proposed to set up National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC). Phase-I of NCCC has been made operational,” Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology PP Chaudhary said in a reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“The Centre will scan the cyberspace in the country for cyber security threats at metadata level to generate situational awareness,” he said. NCCC, a multi-stakeholder body, will be implemented by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Centre derives necessary powers as per provisions of section 69B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Rules notified thereunder, the minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App