CWC meet on Tuesday, to discuss Presidential poll

As consultations among opposition parties on fielding a joint candidate in the forthcoming Presidential elections continue, the Congress on Saturday convened a meeting of its Working Committee, its top decision and policy-making body, on Tuesday.

The party leadership will discuss among other things the presidential contest and current political situation.

At its last meeting in November last year, the Congress Working Committee appealed to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president. While the transition has not happened yet, sources said the CWC may not reopen the issue since the organisational election process is already under way.

It will, however, approve the schedule for internal elections.

As is the practice, the agenda of the CWC meeting is the present political situation. The meeting will take place after back-to-back informal meetings by top opposition leaders.

On Sunday, the Congress is organising a public meeting in Guntur district where many opposition leaders will share the stage with Rahul demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh as was promised during bifurcation of the state three years ago.

