CVC denies reports that portal crash wiped out data

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Sunday termed as “misleading and incorrect” reports that data about corrupt officials was lost after its portal crashed. The probity watchdog said it was in the process of switching over from an old portal to one utilising a cloud-based server and the migration of data was taking time.

“Media reports stating that the data stored online about corrupt officials was lost or deleted are totally misleading and incorrect. The Commission would clarify that it has not lost any data on corrupt officials or any such information relating to its anti-corruption activities and its vital functions,” the CVC said in a statement.

According to media reports, the CVC portal has not been functioning for about four months now.

The hard disk of CVC’s portal crashed on November 28 and the data stored online till that date has been lost and there is no backup available, the reports said.

The portal utilising a cloud-based server is fully operational but the migration of data was taking some time, it said.

“The new online portal is operational since November 2016 and is fully functional for citizens and public to lodge complaint of corruption with respect to public servants.

“However, migration of data from the physical server to a cloud-based storage application is taking some more time and hence the status of action taken on earlier complaints is not available online at present,” it said.

The CVC said complete data and information related to all actionable complaints is available in its files and records.

