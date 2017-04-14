CVC report shows level of satisfaction with AAP govt has risen: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

The CVC report that has shown a drastic reduction in the number of corruption complaints against the Delhi government indicates that the “level of satisfaction” with the AAP has risen among the people, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

He said it was mainly due to zero tolerance against corruption at the top echelons of the government as part of which even ministers have been “shown the door” in the last two years.

“Our party had come riding on the plank of anti-corruption. There is zero tolerance against corruption. The CVC report reflects the truth.

“There has been a dramatic reduction in the number of complaints of around 81 per cent between 2015 and 2016. It shows the level of satisfaction among people,” Sisodia told a press conference.

The number of complaints against those under government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has declined with a total of 969 received last year as against 5,139 in 2015, the CVC has said in its annual report tabled in the Parliament recently.

Projecting it as an “achievement” of the AAP government, Sisodia contrasted the figures with that of the Centre where, the report says, complaints have gone up by 67 per cent over the previous year.

When asked why the Rajouri Garden poll results did not reflect the “satisfaction” among the people, Sisodia said the party’s loss was mainly due to anger over sitting MLA Jarnail Singh quitting to contest polls in Punjab.

Singh himself has spoken about the need for the party to go for an honest and deep introspection.

When queried, AAP Delhi Convenor Dilip Pandey said the party will introspect on the other aspects behind the loss even as he stressed that the primary reason was the decision to field Singh in Punjab.

