Cuttack: Squabble between cop-doctor in S C B Medical College, situation normal

A squabble between a senior teacher of S C B Medical College and a police inspector over parking dispute led to a road blockade inside the state’e premier hospital on Friday night by some medicos. DCP Sanjiv Arora said, “Two cases, one each by the police inspector and the doctor, have been registered and investigations are on.” He said the situation inside the campus is now back to normal now.

Police said trouble began on Friday afternoon when the medical college’s head of nephrology department Chittaranjan Kar refused to remove his car that was illegally parked in front of the department.

When insisted by police, Kar abused the additional IIC of a local police station and threatened to transfer the cop within 24-hours to a remote district.

Based on the additional IIC’s complaint, the local Mangalabag police registered a case against Kar booking him for charges of wrongful restraint, using obscene words in public, obstructing public servant in discharging his duties, obstruction of public way and criminal intimidation.

Soon after Kar was booked and police wanted to tow the illegally parked vehicle, some students of the medical college squatted around Kar’s car stopping the police to remove it.

Late in the evening, the medicos blocked the main entrance of the premier hospital demanding immediate withdrawal of the case against Kar and an unconditional apology from the concerned police inspector.

When medicos and their associations joined the issue, the Odisha Police Association (OPA) came in support. Arora later intervened to pacify the groups and the situation was stated to be normal now.