Cuttack: Over 75 people hospitalised with jaundice

Over 75 people have been admitted to hospital with jaundice in the city. The District Collector N C Mishra today visited the affected areas and ordered for random sample collection of all water sources to ascertain the cause and source of jaundice. Tulasipur area covering at least three municipal wards of the civic body is the worst affected.

Most households here entirely depend on PHD pipelines for potable water and the pipelines passing close to drains have broken at many places. “The broken pipelines would be replaced soon and water tankers would be used to supply potable water in the affected areas,” Mishra said adding that at least ten water samples from various locations here would be sent for tests every day.

Similarly, the government hospitals in the city have been alerted to cater to the jaundice patients attentively, he said. The chief executive officer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Gyana Das also visited the affected areas with the civic body medical team and took stock of the sanitation and hygienic work of the three wards of the Municipality.

“Although, three medical camps were organised in these areas recently, we are planning to hold more such camps now”, Das said.