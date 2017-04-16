Cuttack: Couple dies, minor son escapes in road mishap

A middle-aged couple died while their 12-year-old son escaped with minor injuries when their car hit a roadside tree after colliding with a truck near Choudwar on the outskirts of the city here today. The deceased couple was identified as Sibaprasad Das (45) and Kabita (40) of Bhubaneswar.

The accident happened when they were travelling to Dhenkanal from Bhubaneswar, said local police inspector R R Mohapatra. Police said that their minor son Ayushman was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

His condition was stated to be stable. The impact of the accident was so severe that the ill-fated car was completely mangled beyond recognition.

Mohapatra said that fire brigade personnel, policemen and few onlookers had to struggle for over 15 minutes to remove the injured boy and his dead parents from the mangled vehicle. The truck was seized and its driver was taken into custody, he added.

