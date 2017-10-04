Only in Express
Cut in oil price shows govt’s priority to common man: Amit Shah

The government had on Tuesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each to moderate the relentless rise in fuel prices witnessed for the last three months.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 4, 2017 3:07 pm
Amit Shah, BJP, BJP chief, fuel rate cut BJP National President Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government’s decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 shows its priority to giving relief to the common man and farmers at a time when oil price is rising globally.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, Shah said in a tweet, “The decision to reduce the impact of rising international oil price highlights the priority the Modi government gives to providing relief to the common man and farmers.”

  1. L
    Lemo
    Oct 4, 2017 at 3:55 pm
    pity on this BJP govt !! why they need to advertise each small things they do even when it dose not effect much for a comman man !!( what about all the mess they made of the nation right now ? ) if 2 rs deduction show any concern govt has for common people then I must say previous govt were million times better than these BJP useless goons !! This govt is full of s t who only know how to boast even when they F t !!
    (0)(0)
    Reply
