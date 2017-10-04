Cut in oil price shows govt’s priority to common man: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo) BJP National President Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government’s decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 shows its priority to giving relief to the common man and farmers at a time when oil price is rising globally.

The government had on Tuesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each to moderate the relentless rise in fuel prices witnessed for the last three months.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, Shah said in a tweet, “The decision to reduce the impact of rising international oil price highlights the priority the Modi government gives to providing relief to the common man and farmers.”

