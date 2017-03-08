Customs seizes gold worth Rs 50 lakh at international airport

The accused was allegedly found carrying 435 gms of gold by hiding it inside leather sandals worn by him, a press release issued today by the customs said. (ANI photo) The accused was allegedly found carrying 435 gms of gold by hiding it inside leather sandals worn by him, a press release issued today by the customs said. (ANI photo)

Gold worth Rs 50 lakh has been seized by the customs officials at international airport in Delhi.

About 1.7 kgs of gold was seized in three incidents reported in the past two days.

In first case, a passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok. He was allegedly found carrying 435 grams of gold by hiding it inside leather sandals worn by him, a press release issued on Wednesday by the customs said.

The accused hails from Punjab. In another instance, two passengers, including a Thai national, were stopped for checking by the customs. They were allegedly carrying ‘Kadas’ (gold bangles) made of the yellow metal, it said.

The gold bangles, weighing 532 grams, were seized, the release said. The customs officials also recovered 700 gms of gold from a passenger who had come from Dubai. The accused had concealed gold in rectum, it said.

In all these cases, gold items valuing about Rs 50 lakh have been seized.