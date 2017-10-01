Only in Express
Customs officials seize 12 gold bars in Manipur

Updated: October 1, 2017 3:45 pm
Twelve gold bars weighing around 19.95 kg were seized by Customs officials here today, a department official said. The gold bars were found concealed in a vehicle plying between Imphal and Jiribam around this morning, Customs Division SP N Meiraba said.

The seized gold bars valued at about Rs 5.9 crore, he said adding that the gold bars were brought from Myanmar.

Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle was intercepted at Yumlembam locality in Imphal West district and the driver Md Nazimuddin was taken into custody for investigation

