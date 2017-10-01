Customs officials seize 12 gold bars in Manipur

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Twelve gold bars weighing around 19.95 kg were seized by Customs officials here today, a department official said. The gold bars were found concealed in a vehicle plying between Imphal and Jiribam around this morning, Customs Division SP N Meiraba said.

The seized gold bars valued at about Rs 5.9 crore, he said adding that the gold bars were brought from Myanmar.

Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle was intercepted at Yumlembam locality in Imphal West district and the driver Md Nazimuddin was taken into custody for investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App