Customs duty evasion case: Key accused dies in Ahmedabad due to gastrointestinal complications

Mayur Mehta was arrested from Mumbai by Gandhidham unit of DRI last month. (Photo for representation) Mayur Mehta was arrested from Mumbai by Gandhidham unit of DRI last month. (Photo for representation)

Mayur Mehta, a Mumbai resident who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for alleged customs duty evasion and false declaration with respect to import of mobile accessories, died in Ahmedabad civil hospital on Friday.

Mehta was arrested from Mumbai by Gandhidham unit of DRI last month and was booked under Sections 132 (false declaration), 135 (evasion of duty) and 136 (offences by officers of Customs) of the Customs Act. The DRI charged Mehta with false declaration, duty evasion and violations of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms by Crescent Traders while importing a consignment of mobile accessories. During a verification exercise, DRI found the address of Crescent Traders was a residential area that the entity was non-existent.

One Ankit Trivedi, who was acting on Mehta’s behalf, of Dabke Clearing and Forwarding Private Limited, Mumbai, was arrested by DRI on October 8 for securing Customs clearance for the consignment. Mehta, a custom house agent (CHA), had allegedly declared the consignment imported in early September at Mundra port was assorted mobile accessories. But during a raid, after the consignment was unloaded at the port, DRI found it contained branded mobile accessories of Sony and Samsung worth Rs 4 crore.

With Trivedi, the DRI had also arrested three senior officers – M Lokanathan, Amit Das and Gaurav Kumar – of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) of Customs department. While Lokanathan and Das are superintendents of customs, Kumar is a preventive officer of the rank of a police inspector.

DRI had said the accused officers had intercepted the consignment after the intel agency tipped off that branded mobile accessories were in it against the official declaration of assorted items. The customs officers drew samples and found undervaluation, misdeclaration and violation of BIS. However, they cleared the consignment without raising any alarm.

Subsequently, Mehta was also arrested by DRI from Mumbai and was in judicial custody in Palara Special Jail near Bhuj in Kutch. However, a couple of days ago he was admitted to a local hospital in Bhuj due to gastrointestinal complications, sources said. From Bhuj, he was referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment. However, he died on Friday. “Mayur Mehta died 24 hours after being admitted to Civil hospital. He was transferred from Bhuj due to severe gastrointestinal complications. The cause of his death is septicemia and morbid obesity,” said Dr M MPrabhakar, medical superintendent, Civil hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd