Customs duty on mobile phones, TV sets increased

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express file photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Express file photo)

In order to boost domestic manufacturing, the Finance Ministry on Friday raised customs duty on a number of electronic items, including TV, mobile phone, water heater and projector.

The customs duty on television set has been increased to 15 per cent from the existing 10 per cent, according to a government notification. The duty on monitors and projectors has also been doubled to 20 per cent, said the notification issued by Department of Revenue of the ministry, reports PTI.

The duty has raised to 15 per cent from nil for the push button telephone or mobile, while the duty on water heater and hair dressing instrument has been doubled to 20 per cent. Customs duty on some other items like electric filament and discharge lamps was also tweaked. According to ANI, the custom duty on impost of microwave oven has also been increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

