Customer is king, service charge optional: Hoteliers

WHILE THE Centre on Monday announced that service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and a customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, restaurateurs in the city said the move is actually “old wine in a new bottle” while consumers said they should have the final say when it comes to service charges.

With only 25-30 per cent of the restaurants in the city actually levying this charge many feel this directive will increase awareness about the matter.

While service tax is a mandatory component in the restaurant’s bill, service charges by law has always been a voluntary component. This charge, by law, is supposed to be levied only if the customer is happy with the service. The amount so collected goes to the accounts of the waiters which the restaurants deposit at regular intervals.

Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Hoteliers’ Association, said only 25-30 per cent of the restaurants in Pune actually levy this charge. “Our members have been following the rule and this charge has always been voluntary,” he said.

In case the patron is not satisfied with the service the charge is not levied. “Restaurateurs normally deposit this amount daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly into the accounts of the staff,” he said. In establishments that do not charge this in the bills, the patrons normally leave tips in cash. Most of the establishments that levy service charge do it between 5 and 10 per cent of the billed amount.

Prateek Mogul, owner of Floyds 23, a restaurant on JM Road, said, “It has been three months since I have been charging people with 5% service charge. I feel not paying this charge is an issue more with bars than restaurants.”

Similarly Rajveer Singhania, owner of Aaoji Khaoji, said, “The decision is a good one and gives all the power to the customers. It has been about two months since I have been taking service charges. To me, it is fine even if the customers don’t pay it.”

Many patrons felt that the decision actual was against the staff. Aniruddha Patil, administrator of the popular Facebook page Pune Eat Outs (PEO), said the concept of service charge has always been voluntary.

“The government’s announcement will surely act to increase awareness about the matter,” he said. Sachin Bhosale, a college student, said that he was not aware of the difference between service charge and service tax. “Awareness is the key,” he said.