Custom agent held in duty evasion case dead in Ahmedabad

“Mayur Mehta died 24 hours after being admitted to civil hospital. He was transferred from Bhuj due to severe gastrointestinal complications. The cause for his death is septicemia and morbid obesity,” said Dr M M Prabhakar, medical superintendent of the civil hospital. “Mayur Mehta died 24 hours after being admitted to civil hospital. He was transferred from Bhuj due to severe gastrointestinal complications. The cause for his death is septicemia and morbid obesity,” said Dr M M Prabhakar, medical superintendent of the civil hospital.

Mumbai-based custom house agent Mayur Mehta, who was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last month for alleged duty evasion and false declaration with respect to import of mobile accessories at Mundra port, died of septicemia and other complications in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday. He was lodged in Palara Special Jail near Bhuj in Kutch. A couple of days ago, he was admitted to a local hospital in Bhuj with some gastrointestinal complications, sources said.

From Bhuj, he was referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment on Thursday. “Mayur Mehta died 24 hours after being admitted to civil hospital. He was transferred from Bhuj due to severe gastrointestinal complications. The cause for his death is septicemia and morbid obesity,” said Dr M M Prabhakar, medical superintendent of the civil hospital.

Mehta was arrested from Mumbai by Gandhidham unit of DRI last month under Sections 132 (false declaration), 135 (evasion of duty) and 136 (offences by officers of Customs) of Customs Act. The DRI had filed the case last month alleging the false declaration, duty evasion and violations of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms by Crescent Traders, Mumbai, while importing a consignment of mobile accessories.

One Ankit Trivedi, who was acting on behalf of Mehta of Dabke Clearing and Forwarding, Mumbai, was arrested by the DRI on October 8 for his alleged involvement in securing Customs clearance for the consignment. Mehta had allegedly declared that the consignment imported in early September at Mundra port was of assorted mobile accessories. But during a raid after the consignment was unloaded at the port, DRI found that it contained branded mobile accessories of Sony and Samsung. Its market value was estimated to be Rs 4 crore.

The DRI had also arrested three senior officers — M Lokanathan, Amit Das and Gaurav Kumar — of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch of Customs Department. While Lokanathan and Das are Superintendents of Customs, Kumar is a preventive officer of the rank of a police inspector. DRI says that the accused officers had intercepted the consignment at Mundra port after it passed on an intelligence input that there were branded mobile accessories in it against the official declaration of assorted items.

The Customs officers examined the consignment and drew samples. They found undervaluation, wrong declaration and violation of BIS. However, they did not take action to prevent clearance to the consignment, leading to their arrest. Subsequently, Mehta was arrested by the DRI from Mumbai. DRI says that after a verification exercise, the address of the importing firm Crescent Traders was found to be a residential premises and that the entity was non-existent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App