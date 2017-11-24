Custodial death: Sangli SP, deputy transferred

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

NEARLY TWO weeks after the brutal death of Aniket Kothale in the custody of the Sangli (city) police, the state government has shunted the Sangli Superintendent of Police (SP) DT Shinde as the Commandant of SRPF, Group 4, Nagpur. Also Deputy SP Deepali Kale has been transferred to Solapur. Additional Superintendent of Police Suhail Sharma has been promoted and appointed as SP Sangli. Sharma was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the murder of CPI leader Govind Pansare. Sharma is the first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Maharashtra cadre to scale the world’s highest peak, the Mount Everest, and also the first Indian to conquer it from the China side. DySP Ashok Veerkar has been appointed in place of Kale.

On November 6, Kothale who was arrested in a robbery case, was killed in custody by the officers attached to the Sangli police station. The State CID, which is probing the custodial death, has arrested five policemen and two private individuals (informers also known as zero police) in the case so far. According to sources, both Shinde and Kale have been found guilty of negligence and dereliction of duty. “Kothale was booked for ‘highway robbery’ which is treated as a serious offence and the SP is required to supervise such cases. In case of Shinde, not only he failed to update himself on the case, the alleged torture took place in the Sangli (city) police station which was right under his nose,” said an officer from DGP office who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The ADGP’s probe into the custodial death had revealed that Kothale was hung upside down from a cable that eventually snapped and he fell head first in a bucket and drowned. However, the Sangli Police, instead of rushing him to a hospital, stashed his body in a police van. Kothale’s body was lying in the police compound for over 1.30 hours and subsequently the team summoned the two “informers” to the police station and asked them to ferry Kothale’s body outside the compound. The two private individuals shifted the body in a private vehicle inside the police compound and drove it to the Amboli Ghat where it was burnt. “If the accused policemen were brazen to keep the body inside a police van for over one-and-half hours and later usher informers to ferry it to a ghat and burn it amounts to direct negligence on the part of the SP who is the head of the district,” added the officer.

Speaking on Kale, the officer said that the DySP had visited the police lock-up a few hours after Kothale died. However, she failed to seek details on why two suspects were missing from the lock-up. “There is a register maintained at the police station lock-ups on the accused lodged in their custody. According to the register, on November 6, seven accused were lodged in the Sangli (City) police lock-up. However, when Kale visited the lock-up around 9 pm, she was told that two accused – Kothale and his co-accused Amol Bhandare – were taken to the “robbery spot” for interrogation, but the fact is that Kothale’s body was stacked in a police van in the police compound behind the lock-up,” added the official. “Had Kale inquired more on the case, the alibi of the accused policemen would have blown up. The case came to light only after 24 hours when Kothale’s family staged a protest outside the police station. This could have been avoided had Kale been more diligent,” added the official.

In his report, ADGP (law and order) Bipin Bihari has also informed the state government that the Sangli Police burked twice in registering a case against Aniket Kothale, the victim of a brutal custodial death and mentioned that if the police had lodged the complaints Kothale might have been alive.

