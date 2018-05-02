Kerala custodial death: Government to give Rs 10 lakh aid to youth’s family

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala government today decided to give a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a 26-year-old youth whose alleged custodial death last month had triggered widespread protest against the state police.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It was also resolved to offer a job to the wife of the youth, S R Sreejith, hailing from Varapuzha in Ernakulam, in a state-run institution as per her qualification.

“The financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh will be granted from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. The amount will be levied later from the police personnel who are held “responsible for Sreejith’s death,” an official statement said.

Sreejith, who was taken into custody in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man, had died in a private hospital on April 9. His relatives had alleged that Sreejith had died due to custodial torture.

However, police have rejected the allegation saying Sreejith was suspected to have suffered injuries during a clash before he was taken into custody.

Six persons including a circle inspector, sub-inspector and three members of Rural Tiger Force (RTF) have so far been arrested in connection with Sreejith’s death.

