Curtail holidays, says Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh

Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh has echoed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that school and college holidays to commemorate anniversaries of eminent personalities should end. He suggested that special events be held in educational institutes instead.

“Holidays on anniversaries of idols should be brought to an end. On such occasions, schools and colleges should instead organise seminars to tell students about lives of these personalities so that youths can learn about them,” he said at an event to observe Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Friday.

He quoted Ambedkar and said that a society cannot progress unless there is social harmony. In December, the Rajasthan government had announced 29 holidays for 2017.

