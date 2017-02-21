Currency smugglers looking to replicate new Rs 500 notes, claims NIA

The queue outside banks seems unending. Even after 14 days after the demonetisation the queue at the United Bank of India, headquarters still remains. UBI officials are making all attempts to keep the ATM attached to headquarters fed with currency notes and people flock to this Bank in Kolkata. On Tuesday the new attraction was the Rs 500 notes which many people saw for the first time while withdrawing cash, in Kolkata on November 22, 2016. Express photo by Partha Paul. The queue outside banks seems unending. Even after 14 days after the demonetisation the queue at the United Bank of India, headquarters still remains. UBI officials are making all attempts to keep the ATM attached to headquarters fed with currency notes and people flock to this Bank in Kolkata. On Tuesday the new attraction was the Rs 500 notes which many people saw for the first time while withdrawing cash, in Kolkata on November 22, 2016. Express photo by Partha Paul.

After counterfeiting the new Rs 2,000 notes, the fake currency smuggling racket across the India-Bangladesh border has stepped up efforts to replicate the new Rs 500 notes, intelligence officials have said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force (BSF) too have claimed that samples of fake Rs 500 notes have come from across the border for approval. The officials said investigation has revealed that though several security features of the notes have been copied, the print quality remains poor, but added that it would be difficult to detect the fake notes with naked eyes. “The arrested note smugglers revealed during interrogation that the new consignment of fake notes is coming from Pakistan. There is also a spurt in the number of fake Rs 100 and 50 notes,” said a senior Home Ministry official.

BSF personnel Sunday seized a consignment of 48 fake Rs 2,000 notes from a man apprehended along the Indo-Bangla border in Malda district of West Bengal. “We had received specific information that a youth has come to Malda to collect a consignment of FICN (fake Indian currency notes). We were told that he was heading toward Baishnabnagar and will be moving forward from there,” said DIG, BSF, R P S Jaswal in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement said that Shariful Shah (32) hailed from Nadia district and ran a ration shop. “He told us that he was in desperate need of money and had come here to a money lender. But we believe that he was planning to distribute the notes through the public distribution system since he runs a ration shop. Of course it is possible that he would have sent the notes ahead to another handler,” said a source in the BSF.

Apart from the fake notes, genuine notes amounting to Rs 820, a cellphone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him. This was the second such seizure along the Indo-Bangla border, the BSF statement said.

Shah has been handed over to West Bengal Police for further interrogation, said an official. The official added that the quality of the 48 fake notes, with a face value of Rs 96,000, was better than what was seized sometime back. With ENS Kolkata