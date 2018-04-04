Curfew relaxed in Rajasthan’s Karauli district

The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the law and order situation in Karauli district, officials said. (File) The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the law and order situation in Karauli district, officials said. (File)

Curfew was relaxed for five hours today in Rajasthan’s Hindaun town where a violent mob had yesterday set afire the houses of a sitting and a former MLA, both Dalits, officials said. The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the law and order situation in Karauli district, they said.

“Situation is under control and no untoward incident has been reported so far. Reviewing law and order situation, curfew has been relaxed for five hours — from 1 pm to 6 pm,” Karauli District Collector Abhimanyu Kumar said.

The curfew was clamped yesterday afternoon after a mob of nearly 5,000 people set ablaze houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in the city.

While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress legislator who also served as a minister in the state. The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large-scale protests and violence during a ‘bandh’ called by Dalit organisations.

