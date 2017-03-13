Curfew relaxed in Assam town; two more arrested for Silapathar AASU office attack

Picture of all-India president of the NBBUSS Subodh Biswas, put on the most wanted notice board of Government Railway Police station in Guwahati. Biswas is the prime accused in the Silapathar AASU office attack which took place on March 6. PTI Photo Picture of all-India president of the NBBUSS Subodh Biswas, put on the most wanted notice board of Government Railway Police station in Guwahati. Biswas is the prime accused in the Silapathar AASU office attack which took place on March 6. PTI Photo

The situation in Silapathar, a small town in Assam’s Dhemaji district bordering Arunachal Pradesh, improved considerably since violence broke out the previous Monday after an attack by miscreants on the local AASU office, with the authorities relaxing the on-going indefinite curfew for four hours on Monday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The police meanwhile arrested two more persons on Monday in connection with the March 6 attack on the AASU office, one of them being the all-India organizing secretary of Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) – a group fighting for citizenship rights of Bangladeshi Hindus in the country.

“The police have arrested Bijay Biswas, all-India organizing secretary of NBBUSS, and Sanjay Das, district president of the same organization. While Biswas was arrested in the wee hours, Das was arrested on Monday afternoon,” Dhemaji deputy commissioner Roshni Apranji Korati told The Indian Express over the telephone. With Monday’s arrests, the number of persons arrested in the past week has risen to 39.

The deputy commissioner said there was no fresh incident of violence in Silapathar in the past three days and that people came out after five days of continuous curfew to buy essential items during the four-hour relaxation that ended at 3 PM on Monday. Miscreants had set on fire several shops in Silapathar on Tuesday and Wednesday after the local AASU office was attacked and vandalized by a section of people who had taken part in a rally organized in the town by NBBUSS on March 6.

READ | Assam Police alerts Kolkata, Nagpur cops for tracking down Silapathar accused

An FIR lodged by the Silapathar AASU president on March 6 said while one section of people taking part in a procession organized by NBBUSS on March 6 shouted slogans against the AASU and the Assam Accord and demanded citizenship for all Hindus who had come to India after 1971 from Bangladesh, another section of them headed towards the AASU office and vandalized it. “They first pelted stones, and then entered the office, broke furniture and almirahs and other properties. They even tore down portraits of Bhupen Hazarika and Jyotiprasad Agarwala, and desecrated the martyrs’ column in the AASU office premises,” it said.

The Assam Police meanwhile have declared Subodh Biswas, president of NBBUSS as “wanted” for allegedly making a provocative speech in Silapathar on March 6, which had led to the attack on the local AASU office. The Assam Police had on Saturday also announced a reward of Rs one lakh to those who could provide information leading to Biswas’s arrest.

The police on Sunday carried out a massive checking in several trains leaving Assam after inputs that Subodh Biswas had boarded a train in upper Assam to escape from the state after the police declared him as “wanted”. Said to be from a family that had landed in India from Bangladesh after 1971, Biswas heads NBBUSS, which has been fighting for rehabilitation and citizenship for Hindu Bengalis who had run away from Bangladesh.

A senior Assam Police official said Biswas was seen close to several top political leaders of the country and the state during the past couple of years, and had reportedly also shared dias with some of them during the 2016 state assembly elections.

The AASU meanwhile has held the BJP-led government of Sarbananda Sonowal for the March 6 attack on its Silapathar office and the incidents that followed. “While this government came to power with the slogan of protecting jaati-maati-bheti of the Assamese people, its move to settle Bangladeshi Hindus in Assam has so much emboldened the Bangladeshi migrants that even dared to attack the AASU office after a rally in Silapathar,” AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd